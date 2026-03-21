105,005 Shares in Davis Select Worldwide ETF $DWLD Purchased by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Davis Select Worldwide ETF comprises about 2.1% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

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Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWLD stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

See Also

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