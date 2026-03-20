Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Richard Gaynor Buys 1,731 Shares

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gaynor acquired 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,733.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,873.30. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zai Lab Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.85. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.67 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Zai Lab
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Zai Lab
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.
The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.
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