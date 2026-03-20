Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Richard Gaynor Buys 1,731 Shares

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gaynor acquired 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $32,733.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 56,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,873.30. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.85. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

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Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.67 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zai Lab stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Free Report ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

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Zai Lab Company Profile

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Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company’s end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company’s marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

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