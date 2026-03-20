Zacks Research Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to “Strong-Buy”

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MITK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $648.02 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.67%. Research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4,147.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) is a software company specializing in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitek develops and licenses patented technology that enables organizations to securely capture, authenticate and process identity documents, checks and other physical media using smartphones and other digital devices. Its platforms leverage advanced image processing, machine learning and biometrics to streamline customer onboarding and prevent fraud in real time.

The company’s core offerings include mobile check deposit and deposit automation tools for financial institutions, as well as identity verification and authentication services for banks, fintechs, insurers and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.