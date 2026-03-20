Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for UNH Earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share.

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UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4%

UNH opened at $280.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.39. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,193,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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