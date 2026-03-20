Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:NRES)

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1143 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance
NRES traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.47. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $35.61.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
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