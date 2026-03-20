Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:NRES)

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1143 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NRES traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.47. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $35.61.

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The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

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