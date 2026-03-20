World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

World Kinect has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. World Kinect has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Kinect to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

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World Kinect Price Performance

WKC stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. World Kinect has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $9,427,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

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World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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