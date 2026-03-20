Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.42, but opened at $72.76. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $75.3880, with a volume of 1,892 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTKWY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 2.5%

About Wolters Kluwer

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.

The company’s offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.

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