Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWYGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.42, but opened at $72.76. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $75.3880, with a volume of 1,892 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTKWY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on WTKWY

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 2.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.

The company’s offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.

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