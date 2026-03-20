WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,184 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $248.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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