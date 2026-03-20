WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,184 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.
Apple Stock Performance
AAPL opened at $248.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.
Apple News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China demand surprise — Counterpoint/Reuters data show iPhone shipments in China surged ~23% in the first nine weeks of 2026, outpacing a weak broader market and supporting near‑term revenue growth and regional resilience. Apple’s China smartphone sales jump 23%
- Positive Sentiment: Legal win on Apple Watch — A preliminary U.S. trade‑tribunal ruling found redesigned Apple Watches do not infringe Masimo patents, avoiding a renewed import ban and protecting watch shipments and revenue. Apple fends off bid for new Apple Watch import ban
- Positive Sentiment: AI/App Store monetization — Multiple outlets report Apple earned roughly $900M from AI-related activity last year and App Store developer fees are delivering growing, predictable revenue (projected to top $1B). That recurring, high‑margin stream helps justify premium valuation. Apple Made $900M From AI Last Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Tim Cook’s China visit and App Store talks — Cook’s trip and related regulatory engagement help shore up relationships in China, but the broader impact on margins will depend on negotiated App Store terms and enforcement. Apple CEO Visits China amid Clampdown on App Store Charges
- Neutral Sentiment: Product and security notes — New AirPods Max refresh and continued iOS security alerts (users urged to update) are operational items investors monitor for product cycle and brand risk, but they are not game‑changers on their own. Apple Expands Wearables Portfolio With New AirPods Max
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling — Commentary warns Apple’s multiple is not cheap and several high‑profile insider sales have been disclosed, which can weigh on near‑term sentiment despite strong fundamentals. Is Apple Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
- Negative Sentiment: App Store fee reduction to 25% (regulatory outcome) — reports of a fee reduction could trim gross margins from services if sustained broadly; investors will watch how Apple offsets this via volume, pricing or new services. Apple stock rises as Tim Cook tours China amid App Store fee reduction
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
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