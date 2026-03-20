Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 7,685 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,077,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,575,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,383,000 after buying an additional 158,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,164,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,490,000 after buying an additional 7,884,730 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,056,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,632,000 after acquiring an additional 903,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

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Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 98.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $547,807.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,231.45. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,968,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 293,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,377,154.28. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,012 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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