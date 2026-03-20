Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 13,531 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Corteva by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Corteva Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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