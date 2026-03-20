Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 12,948 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 417,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 324,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

USB opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.02.

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U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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