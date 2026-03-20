Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in ASML were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in ASML by 27.8% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,366.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,392.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $537.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Santander lowered ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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