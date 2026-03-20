Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,936 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,856,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 22.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Jacques Chappuis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,970. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,406,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,985,598.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,738,348.88. This represents a 22.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 1,408,389 shares of company stock worth $35,154,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $115.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.50 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $119.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

See Also

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