Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,560,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,924 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,881,000 after buying an additional 502,464 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,511,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,196,000 after buying an additional 295,707 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,908,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.59 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $230.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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