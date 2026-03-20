William Snider Buys 12,525 Shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) Director William Snider acquired 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $62,499.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,389.75. This trade represents a 113.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
William Snider also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, William Snider purchased 8,475 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $41,103.75.
Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 14.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $6.00 price target on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harvard Bioscience
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.
Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.
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