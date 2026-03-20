William Snider Buys 12,525 Shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) Director William Snider acquired 12,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $62,499.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,389.75. This trade represents a 113.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Snider also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, William Snider purchased 8,475 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $41,103.75.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 14.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.4% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 4,047,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 538,832 shares in the last quarter. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,217,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 299,369 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1,008.7% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 7.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $6.00 price target on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harvard Bioscience

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

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