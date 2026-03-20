Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.15.

WCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

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Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

TSE WCP opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.68. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.70%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

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Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

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