What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for DTIL Q1 Earnings?

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Precision BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

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DTIL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of DTIL opened at $6.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $166.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Precision BioSciences

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 20,559 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $78,946.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 243,392 shares in the company, valued at $934,625.28. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $31,292.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,390.72. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 93,845 shares of company stock valued at $376,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Miller Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

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Precision BioSciences is a clinical‐stage genome editing company that leverages its proprietary ARCUS platform to develop targeted gene therapies. ARCUS, an engineered nuclease derived from a naturally occurring enzyme, enables precise DNA modifications for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. The company’s pipeline spans genetic diseases—including rare monogenic disorders—and immuno‐oncology, where it is advancing allogeneic cell therapy candidates designed to address hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Founded in 2006 as a spin‐out from research at the University of North Carolina, Precision BioSciences is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with additional research and manufacturing capabilities located in the Research Triangle Park area.

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