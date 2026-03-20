What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Fold Q2 Earnings?

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fold’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

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Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Fold from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Fold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Fold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLD opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Fold has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fold news, CFO Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,377 shares in the company, valued at $222,557.96. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 97,120 shares of company stock worth $143,439 in the last three months. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Fold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fold in the third quarter worth $97,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Fold in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fold during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Fold News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms kept constructive ratings despite trimming targets, leaving meaningful upside vs the current share price — HC Wainwright maintains a “Buy” with a $3 target and Cantor Fitzgerald remains “Overweight” (now $2). Read More. Read More.

Several sell‑side firms kept constructive ratings despite trimming targets, leaving meaningful upside vs the current share price — HC Wainwright maintains a “Buy” with a $3 target and Cantor Fitzgerald remains “Overweight” (now $2). Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Renewed media and analyst chatter about the launch timing, specs and pricing of Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold (and competing Samsung foldables) has raised sector attention — this may be driving short‑term volume but its direct impact on Fold Holdings’ payments/crypto business is unclear. Read More.

Renewed media and analyst chatter about the launch timing, specs and pricing of Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold (and competing Samsung foldables) has raised sector attention — this may be driving short‑term volume but its direct impact on Fold Holdings’ payments/crypto business is unclear. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed forecasts after Fold’s mixed Q4 results; several price‑target cuts were reported (including Cantor Fitzgerald and HC Wainwright), and HC Wainwright flagged a Q1 EPS estimate of roughly ($0.14) — these are near‑term headwinds to sentiment. Read More. Read More.

About Fold

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Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

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