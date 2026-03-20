Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Once Upon A Farm (OFRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2026 – Once Upon A Farm is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Once Upon A Farm is now covered by William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Once Upon A Farm is now covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Once Upon A Farm is now covered by Evercore Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Once Upon A Farm is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Once Upon A Farm is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Once Upon A Farm is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Once Upon A Farm is now covered by TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Once Upon A Farm is now covered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Once Upon A Farm was upgraded by Zacks Research to “hold”.

2/14/2026 – Once Upon A Farm was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Once Upon A Farm

In other news, Director Walter E. Iv Robb bought 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 145,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,460. The trade was a 3.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Once Upon A Farm (NYSE: OFRM) is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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