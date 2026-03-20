Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for uniQure (QURE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) in the last few weeks:
- 3/11/2026 – uniQure was upgraded by Mizuho from “neutral” to “outperform”. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from $12.00.
- 3/10/2026 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2026 – uniQure had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2026 – uniQure was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “sector perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from $11.00.
- 3/9/2026 – uniQure was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from $15.00.
- 3/3/2026 – uniQure was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “market perform”.
- 3/3/2026 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.
- 3/3/2026 – uniQure had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2026 – uniQure had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from $60.00.
- 3/3/2026 – uniQure had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from $33.00.
- 3/3/2026 – uniQure had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $53.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – uniQure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partners. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – uniQure was given a new $14.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.
- 3/2/2026 – uniQure was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from $60.00.
- 3/2/2026 – uniQure was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “outperform” to “sector perform”. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – uniQure had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from $55.00.
- 2/26/2026 – uniQure had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – uniQure is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – uniQure is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – uniQure was upgraded by Barclays PLC to “hold”.
- 1/21/2026 – uniQure had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity at uniQure
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $132,103.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,561.48. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 81,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.
Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.
Further Reading
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