Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for uniQure (QURE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2026 – uniQure was upgraded by Mizuho from “neutral” to “outperform”. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from $12.00.

3/10/2026 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – uniQure had its price target raised by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – uniQure was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “sector perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from $11.00.

3/9/2026 – uniQure was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from $15.00.

3/3/2026 – uniQure was downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “market perform”.

3/3/2026 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

3/3/2026 – uniQure had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – uniQure had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from $60.00.

3/3/2026 – uniQure had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from $33.00.

3/3/2026 – uniQure had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $53.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – uniQure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partners. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – uniQure was given a new $14.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

3/2/2026 – uniQure was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from $60.00.

3/2/2026 – uniQure was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “outperform” to “sector perform”. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – uniQure had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from $55.00.

2/26/2026 – uniQure had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – uniQure is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – uniQure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – uniQure is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – uniQure was upgraded by Barclays PLC to “hold”.

1/21/2026 – uniQure had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $132,103.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,561.48. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 81,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

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uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

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