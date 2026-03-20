WBI Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

WBI Investments LLC reduced its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Primerica by 160.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total value of $454,284.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,384.18. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $641,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,582.72. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $247.18 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.09 and a 1 year high of $296.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.05. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $853.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 22.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRI

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

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