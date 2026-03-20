Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.8%.

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Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Trust Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, a community bank headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Through its subsidiary, the company operates a network of branch offices across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities with a full suite of financial services.

The company’s core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

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