Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 751709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WMG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Warner Music Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

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Warner Music Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,914,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,645,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,511,000 after buying an additional 2,200,362 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,914,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,637,000 after buying an additional 363,092 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,920,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,880,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group is a major global music company that operates across recorded music and music publishing. Its recorded-music business comprises a portfolio of well-known labels—including Atlantic, Warner Records and Parlophone—as well as distribution and artist-services operations that support both established and emerging artists. The company’s publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, manages songwriting catalogs and administers rights for compositions across multiple media, providing licensing for film, television, advertising and other commercial uses.

WMG’s activities span the full music value chain: signing and developing artists, producing and marketing recordings, distributing music through physical channels and streaming platforms, and monetizing rights through licensing, synchronization and neighboring-rights collection.

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