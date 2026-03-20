Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD) Receives $4.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Waldencast PLC (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WALD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Waldencast from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

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Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of WALD opened at $1.33 on Friday. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Waldencast will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Waldencast by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Waldencast by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

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Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners.

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