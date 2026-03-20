VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.82. VNET Group shares last traded at $9.6450, with a volume of 2,145,381 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.55 price objective on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VNET Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

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VNET Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $384.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) is a leading carrier-neutral internet data center (IDC) services provider in China. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, the company delivers a full spectrum of infrastructure solutions that support the growing digital economy. Its core offerings include data center colocation, managed hosting, network connectivity, and disaster recovery services designed to meet the performance and reliability requirements of enterprise and internet content customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud deployments, enabling clients to scale computing resources on demand.

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