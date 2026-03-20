Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.28. 91,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 212,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DSP shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

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Viant Technology Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Viant Technology

The company has a market capitalization of $724.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

In related news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $33,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capital V. Llc sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $100,039.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,709. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 474.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1,223.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 382,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

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