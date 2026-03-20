Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading 4.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.28. 91,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 212,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on DSP shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.
View Our Latest Research Report on Viant Technology
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Viant Technology
In related news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $33,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capital V. Llc sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $100,039.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,709. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 474.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1,223.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 382,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.
Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.
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