Venture Global (NYSE:VG) CFO Jonathan Thayer Sells 2,611,111 Shares

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Thayer sold 2,611,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $41,986,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Venture Global Trading Down 3.7%

Venture Global stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Venture Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

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Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Venture Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Venture Global by 1,614.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Venture Global by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 263,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Venture Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Venture Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

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Venture Global Company Profile

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Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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