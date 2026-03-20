Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $133.21 and last traded at $133.21. 11,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 14,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.05.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $682.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 188,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. VFVA was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

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