Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Position Lifted by JBGlobal.com LLC

JBGlobal.com LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 29.1% of JBGlobal.com LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JBGlobal.com LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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