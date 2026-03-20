Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,667,000 after buying an additional 2,027,374 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,889 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after purchasing an additional 482,160 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,786,000 after purchasing an additional 406,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VO stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.