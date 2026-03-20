Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Acquired by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 258.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 48,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $377.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.98.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

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