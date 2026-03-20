Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI is First Hawaiian Bank’s 4th Largest Position

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,069,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,254,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,444,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,978,000 after buying an additional 166,732 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,716,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,575,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,454,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,444,000 after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $101.71.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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