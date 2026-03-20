Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.708 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $90.61. 1,609,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,605. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

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The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Dividend History for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

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