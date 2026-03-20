Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on March 24th

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5646 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a 6.1% increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.61. 481,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $96.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $597,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,327,000 after purchasing an additional 209,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,748,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,800,000 after purchasing an additional 206,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,793,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,116,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after buying an additional 152,025 shares during the period.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

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The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Dividend History for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

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