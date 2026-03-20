Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO is Stash Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stash Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.5% of Stash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 185,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 271,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

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