Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URBN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

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Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $816,772.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,793,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,430,301.05. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 413,517 shares of company stock worth $30,625,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

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Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

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