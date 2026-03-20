UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stake Boosted by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $100,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $280.35 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.39. The company has a market cap of $254.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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