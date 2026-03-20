UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $280.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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