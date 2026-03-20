United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a 1.2% increase from United Dominion Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

United Dominion Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. United Dominion Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 282.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect United Dominion Realty Trust to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.71.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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