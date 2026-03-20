uniQure N.V. $QURE Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 658,334 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.85% of uniQure worth $67,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QURE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised uniQure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $132,103.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 660,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,561.48. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,399 shares of company stock worth $1,527,645. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $954.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.73. uniQure N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 174.03% and a negative net margin of 1,236.00%. Research analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Negative Sentiment: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check filed a securities‑fraud class action alleging losses by purchasers of QURE ordinary shares during Sept. 24–Oct. 31, 2025; lead plaintiff deadline April 13, 2026. Article Title

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check filed a securities‑fraud class action alleging losses by purchasers of QURE ordinary shares during Sept. 24–Oct. 31, 2025; lead plaintiff deadline April 13, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Bragar Eagel & Squire is soliciting investors who suffered large losses in uniQure to contact the firm about potential claims related to the same Sept.–Oct. 2025 class period. Article Title

Bragar Eagel & Squire is soliciting investors who suffered large losses in uniQure to contact the firm about potential claims related to the same Sept.–Oct. 2025 class period. Negative Sentiment: Robbins LLP reminds stockholders about the class action for purchases between Sept. 24 and Oct. 31, 2025 and offers contact info for lead‑plaintiff inquiries. Article Title

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders about the class action for purchases between Sept. 24 and Oct. 31, 2025 and offers contact info for lead‑plaintiff inquiries. Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman alerts QURE investors to a newly filed class action and the April 13 lead‑plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman alerts QURE investors to a newly filed class action and the April 13 lead‑plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP issues an investor alert about the class action and upcoming deadlines tied to alleged misstatements and investor losses. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP issues an investor alert about the class action and upcoming deadlines tied to alleged misstatements and investor losses. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the securities class action deadline (April 13, 2026) and solicits contact from harmed shareholders. Article Title

Faruqi & Faruqi reminds investors of the securities class action deadline (April 13, 2026) and solicits contact from harmed shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein Liebhard LLP issues a shareholder alert about the pending securities‑fraud action and the April 13 deadline. Article Title

Bernstein Liebhard LLP issues a shareholder alert about the pending securities‑fraud action and the April 13 deadline. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm encourages uniQure investors to secure counsel before the April 13 lead‑plaintiff deadline; repeats the Sept.–Oct. 2025 class period. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm encourages uniQure investors to secure counsel before the April 13 lead‑plaintiff deadline; repeats the Sept.–Oct. 2025 class period. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman updated its investigation citing public FDA rebukes and allegations of “distorted” data — this ties regulatory criticism to the legal claims and could raise settlement risk. Article Title

Hagens Berman updated its investigation citing public FDA rebukes and allegations of “distorted” data — this ties regulatory criticism to the legal claims and could raise settlement risk. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky notifies shareholders of the class action and the April 13 lead plaintiff deadline. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky notifies shareholders of the class action and the April 13 lead plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Kahn Swick & Foti cites an alleged FDA approval delay and a prior ~49% stock decline as the basis for its securities‑fraud action; highlights possible material investor losses. Article Title

Kahn Swick & Foti cites an alleged FDA approval delay and a prior ~49% stock decline as the basis for its securities‑fraud action; highlights possible material investor losses. Negative Sentiment: Additional Rosen Law Firm notice (March 17) reiterates counsel‑securing advice and the April 13 deadline for the Sept.–Oct. 2025 class period. Article Title

About uniQure

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

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