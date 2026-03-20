Unique Wealth LLC Sells 15,660 Shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF $PWRD

Unique Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (NASDAQ:PWRD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. TCW Transform Systems ETF accounts for 2.2% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the third quarter worth about $562,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 713.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,466,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TCW Transform Systems ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWRD opened at $100.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21. TCW Transform Systems ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.19.

About TCW Transform Systems ETF

Perfect World Co, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates online games. It operates in two segments: PRC operations and International operations. The PRC operating segment includes PRC online game business. The International operating segment includes United States online game business, Runic Games and Unknown Worlds. Its portfolio of self-developed online games includes massively multiplayer online role playing games (MMORPGs): Perfect World, Legend of Martial Arts, Perfect World II, Zhu Xian, Chi Bi, Pocketpet Journey West, Battle of the Immortals, Fantasy Zhu Xian, Forsaken World, Empire of the Immortals, Return of the Condor Heroes and Legend of the Condor Heroes, among others.

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