Unique Wealth LLC Invests $535,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Aspen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JMST opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $51.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1157 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

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