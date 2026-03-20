Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 34,212 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,212 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 800.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $353.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.07 and a twelve month high of $594.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.19.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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