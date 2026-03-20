Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3,831.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766,272 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,493,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,148,000 after buying an additional 9,303,978 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,304 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,939,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14,351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,377,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,398 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $11,633,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,559.92. This represents a 85.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $547,732.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,860.85. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 920,901 shares of company stock valued at $30,056,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Key Teva Pharmaceutical Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages set a new blended price target for TEVA at $37.67 — analyst coverage remains constructive and the target sits well above the current trading level, supporting upside expectations. Brokerages Set Teva Price Target at $37.67

Brokerages set a new blended price target for TEVA at $37.67 — analyst coverage remains constructive and the target sits well above the current trading level, supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Teva published its Q1 2026 Aide Memoire on the investor site — a summary of previously disclosed public information intended to orient investors ahead of results. This improves transparency and reduces surprise risk at earnings. Teva Releases Q1 2026 Aide Memoire

Teva published its Q1 2026 Aide Memoire on the investor site — a summary of previously disclosed public information intended to orient investors ahead of results. This improves transparency and reduces surprise risk at earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Teva set the Q1 2026 results release for April 29 (press release at 7:00 a.m. ET; conference call/webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET). The scheduled cadence and webcast registration give investors a clear timeline to reprice around confirmed numbers. Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Teva set the Q1 2026 results release for April 29 (press release at 7:00 a.m. ET; conference call/webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET). The scheduled cadence and webcast registration give investors a clear timeline to reprice around confirmed numbers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Mark Sabag sold 62,102 TEVA shares on March 17 at an average $30.14, reducing his stake ~21.6% — notable executive selling can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted as a near-term negative by some investors. Insider Sale Disclosure — Mark Sabag

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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