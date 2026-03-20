Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $86.74 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,672.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,299 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.3% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $86,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Netflix to a “positive” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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