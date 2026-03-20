Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $41.71 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,299,683 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $41,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shopify Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.18. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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