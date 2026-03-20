Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $14.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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