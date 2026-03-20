Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 291.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,219 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,947,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,400,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,337,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,174,864,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,648,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,113,000 after purchasing an additional 472,761 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,652,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,850,000 after buying an additional 479,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $107.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.47%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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