Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Cuts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.7% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $49,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,184.05. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.03, for a total transaction of $23,070,311.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 298,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,096,383.61. This represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,252 shares of company stock valued at $27,888,535. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $169.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $223.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial set a $200.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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