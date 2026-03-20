Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires 444,035 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1,827.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,035 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 159,045 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 131.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

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Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $705,449.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,500. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 36,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,747,792.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,600. This represents a 48.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

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